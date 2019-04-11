‘Game Of Thrones’ Preview: ’60 Minutes’ Gets A Head Start On Sunday’s Season Premiere

If you somehow find yourself still on the fence this Sunday night about whether to watch the Game of Thrones season premiere: 60 Minutes on CBS 9 (7:00 PM, ET/PT) will have the one-and-only sanctioned preview clip of the opening scene from the highly anticipated HBO show (which premieres less than two hours later).

For Game of Thrones fans looking for a head-start on the big Season 8 premiere, the venerable newsmagazine has Anderson Cooper’s interviews with the cast, producers, and creator of Game of Thrones — as well as his face-to-face encounter with the decapitated head of Neddard “Ned” Stark of Winterfell. (That meeting took place at warehouse with the show’s nasty prop collection, which is heavy on the medieval mayhem and profane magic.) the show’s prop and costumes warehouse in Northern Ireland.

As CBS explains in the synopsis of Cooper’s Sunday night segment: “Actor Kit Harington, who plays hero Jon Snow in the series, takes Cooper on a tour of a warehouse in Northern Ireland containing almost every prop and costume from the series, stored like artifacts in a museum of Game of Thrones history. Harington and Cooper find elaborate costumes, dragon skulls, dead body dummies and even the head of the beloved character Ned Stark, who was shockingly beheaded at the end of Season One.”

The remainder of the 60 Minutes episode summary is devoid of Season One spoilers: “Cooper visits the set of Castle Black, home of the Night’s Watch – protectors of the seven kingdoms of Westeros. He speaks to George R.R. Martin, whose novels form the basis of the series, and to its producers, Dan Weiss and David Benioff. Actors Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, a.k.a. the Mother of Dragons, and Peter Dinklage, the fan favorite Tyrion Lannister.”