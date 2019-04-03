Any Game of Thrones fan worth their sword knows that when Cersei Lannister bows out of a big event, trouble is sure to follow. However, the decision by Lena Headey to not attend tonight’s world premiere of the eighth and final season of the HBO blockbuster has far less sinister origins.

The multiple Emmy nominee is sick, really sick as Headey posted on social media Wednesday. As well as lamenting her illness, the ruthless Cersei playing Headey was also full of praise for the swan song of the David Benioff and D. B. Weiss EP’d series based on George R.R. Martin’s writings:

Soon to be followed in a premiere on the other side of the Atlantic in Northern Ireland, where a lot of the show is filmed, tonight’s Game of Thrones‘ shindig is taking over NYC’s Radio City Music Hall.

Author Martin, Benioff, Weiss as well as cast members like Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Kit Harington are all expected to be there. The Jon Snow portraying Harington will be hanging out in the city that never sleeps at least a few days more as he is hosting Saturday Night Live on April 6.

With its storylines being treated like classified material, the six-episode last season of Game of Thrones will kick off on April 14.