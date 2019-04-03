Any Game of Thrones fan worth their sword knows that when Cersei Lannister bows out of a big event, trouble is sure to follow. However, the decision by Lena Headey to not attend tonight’s world premiere of the eighth and final season of the HBO blockbuster has far less sinister origins.
The multiple Emmy nominee is sick, really sick as Headey posted on social media Wednesday. As well as lamenting her illness, the ruthless Cersei playing Headey was also full of praise for the swan song of the David Benioff and D. B. Weiss EP’d series based on George R.R. Martin’s writings:
Gutted. Heartbroken and fucked off, still doesn’t cover my disappointment at not being able to travel to NYC for our final prem tonight. I fucking hate being sick and the timing of this is a shit bag. But .. S8 is the tits and so are all my cast mates and crew mates and creators… so RIDE FORTH INTO THE NIGHT AND CREATE MAYHEM … Love you beauties ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️💗💗💗💗💗
Soon to be followed in a premiere on the other side of the Atlantic in Northern Ireland, where a lot of the show is filmed, tonight’s Game of Thrones‘ shindig is taking over NYC’s Radio City Music Hall.
Author Martin, Benioff, Weiss as well as cast members like Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Kit Harington are all expected to be there. The Jon Snow portraying Harington will be hanging out in the city that never sleeps at least a few days more as he is hosting Saturday Night Live on April 6.
With its storylines being treated like classified material, the six-episode last season of Game of Thrones will kick off on April 14.