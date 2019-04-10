“I remember my first day on set, oh my God, I fell off a f**king horse,” admits Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke in a set of “Cast Remember” videos that HBO dropped just days before the debut of the eighth and final season of the blockbuster series on April 14.

In both the overview video above and individual clips, the actor who has portrayed the mother of dragons Daenerys Targaryen is joined by fellow GoT cast members Kit Harington, a forthrightly “grateful” Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, John Bradley and the “Kingslayer himself Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, among others.

In the video above, Harington reveals that the (temporary) death of his Jon Snow in the Season 5 finale back in 2015 was his “most shocking” moment of the series so far. The actor’s on-screen sibling Turner said the beheading of the Sean Bean-portrayed Ned Stark at the end of GoT’s first season caused her to “distrust the show” and who would die next – & that’s on a show that has been a blood bath from the get go and had that infamous “Red Wedding” massacre episode.

In many ways, and avoiding the closely guarded secret of how it all ends, Dane Coster-Waldau nails the collective sentiment of the actors about the journey that the show based on George R.R. Martin’s writings took them and fans. “I was like a little puppy when I arrived, I was like Bambi on the ice,” the actor who has played Jaime Lannister on the David Benioff and D.B. Weiss EP’d multiple-Emmy winner. “And coming to Belfast, I learned how to walk with pride and joy.”

If you are binging past seasons of GoT before this weekend’s much anticipated Season 8 opener or hitting the greatest hits episodes as a refresher, hit pause for a bit and watch the “Cast Remembers” videos. Trust me, as deep tracks fan of the show, you’ll find some BTS nuggets and recall what you might have forgotten about what makes Game of Thrones true small screen royalty.

Watch some of the individual “Cast Remembers” videos here:

Starting this Sunday, the six-episode final season of Game of Thrones will culminate on May 19 on the premium cabler. And yes, even as at least one prequel is in the works at HBO, we hear that there will be someone sitting on the Iron Throne when all is said and done. What’s your guess?