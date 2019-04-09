Cheat creator Gaby Hull has written a six-part psychological thriller for UKTV’s Alibi – the British broadcaster’s second original drama since it moved into scripted commissioning.

Hull, who wrote the ITV and Sundance Now college thriller, is behind We Hunt Together, produced by BBC Studios.

This comes a week after the commercial arm of the British public broadcaster revealed it was taking control of the majority of UKTV channels following a landmark deal with co-owned Discovery. We Hunt Together follows Alibi’s move into original drama with Traces from Happy Valley producer Red Production Company.

The cat-and-mouse thriller begins with the collision of two people; Babeni, a former child soldier desperate to suppress his predisposition for violence, and Freddy, a magnetic and disarmingly charming free spirit. When Baba rescues Freddy from an attack following a date that has turned sour, something dark is ignited in them both. It also follows DI Lola Franks and DCI Jackson Reid as they try to outsmart the killers, despite their polar opposite outlooks on the culpability of the criminal mind. Casting has not been announced.

The drama was commissioned by UKTV drama commissioner Philippa Collie-Cousins, head of scripted Pete Thornton, Richard Watsham, director of commissioning and Adrian Wills, general manager, Drama and Lifestyle. It is exec produced by Hilary Salmon Anne Pivcevic and Esther Springer and will air in 2020.

Collie-Cousins said: “I was so gripped by Gaby’s writing, We Hunt Together is a fresh, funny and dark roller coaster ride with filmic undertones that provide echoes of early Hitchcock or Tony Scott’s True Romance and takes the genre one step further. Hilary Salmon and the truly brilliant team that she has put together are a joy to work with and it’s very exciting to be making this show with them.”

Hilary Salmon, Executive Producer, BBC Studios added, “It’s fantastic to be working with Gaby and UKTV on this daring new drama about what happens when two damaged people collide and act out dormant compulsions. It promises to explore the intoxication of sexual attraction and the dangerous power of emotional manipulation, not one for the faint-hearted.”