Hulu’s Future Man will be coming to an end after a third and final season, which will consist of eight episodes. A premiere date is to be determined.

The high-concept comedy, from the Sausage Party quartet of Kyle Hunter, Ariel Shaffir, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, and Sony Pictures TV, stars Josh Hutcherson as Josh Futturman, a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.

Hutcherson and co-stars Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson will return to reprise their roles in the final season.

After a hot start backed by a significant marketing push, Future Man had a harder time standing out in a very crowded premium content universe with its second season. But the comedy has continued to do great creatively, with Season 2 earning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, up from 82% for Season 1, earning a third season and a chance to wrap the story. More and more, two-three-season runs are becoming the norm on digital platforms.

Future Man was created by Hunter and Shaffir and directed by Rogen and Goldberg. Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin executive produce alongside Hunter, Shaffir, Rogen and Goldberg.

Season two, which premiered on January 11, picks up in 2162 with Josh (Hutcherson), Wolf (Wilson), and Tiger (Coupe) learning that their season one mission to stop the cure from getting out didn’t work. Josh unites the team in an epic plan to save the world, but their time-traveling catches up to them, and they must reckon with their choices and what to do next.

Future Man is produced by Rogen and Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures, Matt Tolmach Productions and Turkeyfoot Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Hulu’s announcement follows yesterday’s news that Preacher, also from Rogen and Goldberg’s Point Grey Pictures and Sony TV, will be ending its run on AMC after four seasons. It was unveiled last week that, after a lengthy tenure under a deal at Sony TV, Point Grey is moving to Lionsgate with a multi-platform pact.