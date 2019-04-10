‘Future Man’ Co-Creators Kyle Hunter & Ariel Shaffir Ink Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

EXCLUSIVE: Future Man co-creators/executive producers Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir have closed a two-year overall deal with Sony Pictures Television, the studio behind Hulu’s adventure comedy series starring Josh Hutcherson .

Under the pact, the pair will develop new series projects for the studio as well as continue to executive produce and showrun Future Man, which was just renewed for a third and final season.

Future Man, which Hunter and Shaffir co-created with Howard Overman, has been very well received creatively, with Season 2 earning 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, up from 82% for Season 1. It marked Hunter and Shaffir’s latest collaboration with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg.

The quartet’s feature projects include the Columbia Pictures comedies Sausage Party and The Night Before, which Hunter and Shaffir co-wrote and executive produced, The Interview and This Is The End, which the duo executive produced, as well as the Universal Pictures comedies Blockers and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, which they co-produced.

Hunter and Shaffir are repped by UTA and Felker Toczek.