Ugly Betty alum Michael Urie, former Wrecked star Zach Cregger, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Gil Ozeri (Big Mouth) are set as the leads in Friends-In-Law, NBC’s multi-camera comedy pilot from The McCarthys creator/executive producer Brian Gallivan, The Conners executive producer Tom Werner and Warner Bros. TV.

Written by Gallivan, Friends-In-Law centers on Brian (Urie) and Jake (Cregger), polar opposites who must quickly figure out how to coexist when their respective best friends Margaret (Lovell) and Randy (Ozeri) decide to get married.

Urie’s Brian fears that his best friend Margaret’s (Lovell) potential marriage to Randy (Ozeri) will leave him left out. He forms an unlikely partnership with Randy’s best friend, Jake (Cregger), to disrupt their union.

Cregger’s Jake is handsome and a little too arrogant. Jake has been best friends with Randy since kindergarten, and he rejects the unwanted additions of Margaret and Brian in his life.

Lovell’s Margaret is a sweet, sarcastic middle school librarian who is looking forward to a lifelong relationship with Randy despite the objections of her best friend, Brian, and Randy’s best friend, Jake.

Ozeri’s Randy, lovable and optimistic, is Jake’s best friend since kindergarten. He is ready to live the rest of his life with Margaret, even if Jake does not support his choice.

NBC originally developed and ordered Friends-In-Law to pilot last development season. Gallivan’s script is now being re-piloted.

Urie is known for his lead role of Marc St. James on Ugly Betty, which aired for four seasons on ABC. He recently recurred on Younger and guest-starred on The Good Fight. He’s repped by Paradigm, United Agents in the UK and Seven Summits Pictures & Management.

Cregger starred as Owen on TBS Wrecked, played T.J. on About A Boy and he most recently guest-starred on Adam Ruins Everything. Cregger is repped by CAA, Artists First, and Jackoway Tyerman Wertheimer.

Ozeri recently wrapped shooting a role in Netflix’s upcoming feature film Uncorked. His other credits include Netflix’s Big Mouth, LA to Vegas, and Another Period among others. He’s repped by UTA and Mosaic.

Lovell is known for her standout role as Heather Davis on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend. Film credits include The Big Sick. She is repped by Gersh Agency and Industry Entertainment