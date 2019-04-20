Friday Ratings: ‘Last Man Standing’ Returns In Triumph, Topping The Night

TV ratings are not the Bible, but once again, the “Last” came first on Friday night, as Fox’s Last Man Standing returned with its first new episode since last month to reclaim its throne atop the evening.

The comedy scored an 0.8/5 and 4.73 million audience to win the night’s demo wars. It now needs to rebuild momentum, as the 0.8 was actually down a tick from its previous new episode. The lag was also noted on follow-up The Cool Kids, which 0.6/4 and 3.52 was also down from its previous episode. Legal drama Proven Innocent capped the night by holding its 0.4/2 and 1.98 million audience.

Despite Last Man Standing’s win, ABC and Fox wound up tied in the overall network race, each with an 0.6/4.

At ABC, the pre-game NBA Countdown scored an 0.4/3 and 2.23 million as the lead-in to the Boston Celtics/Indiana Pacers playoff game, which tallied an O.7/4 and 2.66 across two hours.

NBC saw Blindspot down a tick to 0.4/3 and 3.05 million, but The Blacklist was up, rising to an 0.6/3 and 4.00 million. Capping the night was Dateline, up to 0.7/4 and 4.05 million.

CBS had the I Love Lucy Funny Money Special clocking a 0.4/3 and 4.44 million audience. That led into reruns of Hawaii Five-0 (0.4/2) and Blue Bloods (0.4/3).

The CW saw Dynasty reveal the new Alexis Carrington, carrying it to an 0.2/1 and 1.06 million audience. Whose Line is it Anyway? had a rerun and tallied an 0.3/1 and 1.01 million audience.