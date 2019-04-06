No NCAA basketball on CBS this Friday? No problem, said the eye network, which managed to retain its top spot on the evening despite the lack of ratings-boosting hoops contests.

Instead of Duke’s Zion Williamson, CBS has a lineup led by a new MacGyver, which scored a 0.6/4 and 5.64 million total audience, a tick down from its previous 0.7. But that warmup led into the night’s two top performers, Hawaii Five-0 (0.8/4, 6.72 million) and Blue Bloods (0.8/4 and 7.85 million), both down a tick from previous weeks, but still topping the night.

That helped CBS breeze to the throne as the night’s lead network, tallying an overall 0.7/4 and 7.53 million.

ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat jumped up to a 0.6/4 and 3.07 million, with Speechless also up a tick to 0.5/3 and 2.30 million. Newsmag 20/20 held at its previous 0.7/4 and 3.88 million for its two-hour episode.

Blindspot was moving up for NBC, gaining a tick to 0.5/3 and 3.28 million to lead off that network’s night. The Blacklist held firm at 0.6/3 3.42 million, while Dateline made a big jump to 0.6/3 and 3.56 million from its former 0.4.

At Fox, a re-run of Last Man Standing had an 0.6/3 and 3.13 million viewers, but the good news for the network was sitcom The Cool Kids scoring an 0.7/4 and 3.42 million audience even with a weaker lead-in up from its previous 0.6. That didn’t help legal drama Proven Innocent though, which had an 0.4/2 and 1.82 million.

The CW saw the series finale of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend at 0.1/1 and 0.46 million, with concert special Yes, It’s Really Us Singing nailing an 0.1.