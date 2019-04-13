Friday Ratings: CBS Dominates Across Primetime With Drama-Action Package

Triple 7s on a slot machine promises a great payout. Triple 7s on Friday’s ratings will probably have the same multiplier effect for CBS, which again won the demographic wars with its drama-action lineup.

Kicking things off for the eye network was MacGyver, which was up a tick with a solid 0.7/4 and 6.10 million audience to lead the 8 PM parade. That held firm for 9 PM’s Hawaii Five-0, which, tallied an 0.7/4 and 6.76. Rounding out the evening was Blue Bloods, which also had an 0.7/4 and 8.01 million total audience, the biggest of the night.

That made for an easy win for CBS in the network race, scoring an 0.7/4 and 6.95 million overall.

The finale of ABC’s Fresh Off The Boat held steady at 0.6/3 and 3.11 million, with Speechless scoring an 0.5/3 and 2.55 million. That led strongly into the two-hour 20/20, which closed the evening on a high note with an 0.6/3 and 3.41 million.

Fox again had a rerun of Last Man Standing, which still performed at 0.6/3 and 3.06 million. That held for geriatric sitcom The Cool Kids, which registered an 0.6/3 and 2.55 million, but didn’t hold for legal drama Proven Innocent, which closed at 0.4/2 and 1.80 million.

NBC had Blindspot scoring an 0.5/3 and 3.17 million at 8 PM, with The Blacklist at 0.5/3 and 3.83 million in the 9 PM slot. Dateline closed with an 0.6/3 and 3.29 million at 10 PM.

The CW saw Whose Line Is It Anyway? starting the night at 0.3/2 and 1.33 million in its first half-hour, with its second half-hour at 0.3/2 and 1.33 million. Penn & Teller: Fool Us closed the night with an 0.3/2 and 1.24 million.