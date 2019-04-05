EXCLUSIVE: Fresh from directing the hair-raising Free Solo and winning the Oscar for Best Documentary, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi & Jimmy Chin are in early talks with Netflix to helm an untitled drama based on the Jonas Bonnier book The Helicopter Heist, a drama that will star Jake Gyllenhaal. He’ll produce it with his Nine Stories partner Riva Marker and ACE Content partner Evan Hayes. Latter was a producer of Free Solo.

The Steven Knight-scripted drama tells the true story of how four young men from the Swedish suburbs, each of a different nationality, pulled off one of the most spectacular heists of all time. In 2009, the Västberga robbery saw a gang of thieves pull off a $5 million robbery using a stolen Bell 206 Jet Ranger helicopter. The robbery stunned the police, turned the four gangsters into local heroes, and the money, to this day, has never been found.

Gyllenhaal & Marker found the book and brought it to Netflix. Given the complexity of the action, the film seems a strong match with the filmmaking duo that captured Alex Honnold’s death defying ropes-free ascent of Yosemite’s El Capitan. Aside from the Oscar, Free Solo also a BAFTA for Best Documentary.

