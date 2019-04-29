Fred Savage Spoofs Aftershows With ‘What Just Happened??!’ Fox Comedic Talker Set For Summer Run

The aftershow phenomenon has taken a new twist. Fox has greenlighted What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage, an actual aftershow to a fake TV show, co-created and hosted by former The Grinder star Savage.

Teased on Fox’s social pages, The Flare is a fictional sci-fi thriller drama with a very-real aftershow. What Just Happened??! is a half-hour hybrid comedy/talk show dedicated to exploring the fandom surrounding the “show.” It’s set to premiere Sunday, June 30 at 9:30 PM on Fox.

Here’s the premise: Drama “series” The Flare is based on fictional author TJ Whitford’s sci-fi book series, The Moon Is the Sun at Night, which has been a favorite of Savage’s since childhood. The book revolves around a solar event and its effects on Earth – specifically, the small, blue-collar town of Milford, IL – and slowly unfolds into a postapocalyptic battle for human survival.

The aftershow will feature multiple segments, including authentic sit-down celebrity interviews, set visits to The Flare and interviews with the “cast,” as well as discussions with fans and more.

What Just Happened??! with Fred Savage, which had been in the works at Fox since last fall, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television, Double Hemm and The Crest Lamp Company. The show was co-created by Savage, Dave Jeser and Matt Silverstein, who executive produce alongside David A. Hurwitz, Jen Patton and Adam Lowitt. Additional writers include Abbey McBride, Edgar Momplaisir, Chase Mitchell, Agathe Panaretos and Sean O’Connor. Jon Cassar serves as director on The Flare, and Carrie Havel serves as director on the talk show.

Emmy-nominated for his lead role in The Wonder Years, Savage most recently starred in the Netflix series Friends from College and opposite Rob Lowe in the Fox sitcom The Grinder. He also is under a production deal with 20th Century Fox TV, where he will continue to direct, produce and write new series. On the big screen, Savage most recently seen in Deadpool 2.