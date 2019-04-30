Cannes Deals Begin: Sony Pictures Classics Acquires Croisette-Bound Ira Sachs-Helmed ‘Frankie’

EXCLUSIVE: The Cannes Film Festival is a couple weeks out, but Sony Pictures Classics has gotten on the board with a splashy deal. SPC is acquiring Frankie before the Ira Sachs-directed film makes its world premiere in competition on the Croisette. Deal is for North America, Eastern Europe (including CIS), Scandinavia, the Middle East, South Africa, Spain, India and worldwide airlines.

Frankie stars Isabelle Huppert, Greg Kinnear, Marisa Tomei, Brendan Gleeson, Jérémie Renier, Andre Wilms, Vinette Robinson, Ariyon Bakare, and Pascal Greggory.

Three generations of a European family come together in the fabled town of Sintra, Portugal, for one last vacation before the family matriarch faces the next, and last, chapter of her life. Over the course of one crisp October day, the fairy tale setting brings about everyone’s most romantic impulses, revealing both cracks between them, as well as unexpected depth of feeling.

Sachs wrote the film with Mauricio Zacharias. The film is produced by Saïd Ben Saïd of SBS Productions and Michel Merkt, co-produced by Luís Urbano, Diana Elbaum and Anne Berger, and executive produced by Kateryna Merkt, Kevin Chneiweiss and Lucas Joaquin.

This is the third film by Sachs that SPC will have distributed, after Married Life and Love Is Strange. It’s the third collaboration with SBS’s Saïd, after Elle and Carnage.

“The experience and sensibilities of the team at SPC makes it a wonderful match for Frankie,” said Saïd. “I am so pleased their passion for this film means it has now the ability to be seen by audiences in North America and many other countries.”

SPC said: “Ira Sachs once again proves himself to be a major American director with Frankie. We are thrilled to be back together with Ira, producer Saïd Ben Saïd and the superb cast.”

Deal was brokered directly between Saïd and SPC.