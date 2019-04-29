Fran Drescher Gives Update On ‘The Nanny’ Reboot Plans – Tribeca Film Festival

In this golden age of TV reboots, we’ll have to wait a bit for The Nanny to return.

Deadline caught up with Fran Drescher at our Hyundai Tribeca Film Festival studio where she was promoting her new movie Safe Spaces which makes its world premiere tonight at 7:30PM at the Village East Cinema. The Nanny co-creator and star told us that she still has ideas for a comeback of The Nanny, but it’s still early. At the top of Drescher’s dance card right now is the NBC multi-camera comedy Uninsured in which she stars.

While Drescher couldn’t get into details on whether the next rendition of The Nanny would be for the stage or TV, she hinted that a series reboot could entail a younger cast. Drescher landed two Golden Globe noms and two Primetime Emmy noms in the lead actress comedy categories for The Nanny. The series accumulated 12 Emmy noms and won Best Costumes in 1995.

In Daniel Schechter’s family comedy Safe Spaces, Drescher plays Diane, a Jewish mother whose NYU professor son, played by Justin Long, is weathering a crisis with an offended female student in the #MeToo era. The pic also stars Richard Schiff as Diane’s ex-husband.

NBC’s Uninsured revolves around young parents Dave (Adam Pally) and Rebecca (Abby Elliott), who end up having to take care of Dave’s parents who have mishandled their finances and need help to pay down a sizable debt. Drescher will play Linda, described as a woman who loves her kids and grandkids as much as she loves reminding people she’s from Brooklyn. Uninsured is from The Goldbergs writer/co-executive producer Dan Levy, EP Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures TV.