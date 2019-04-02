Fox Sports has named Dan Donnelly senior vice president of Ad Sales Marketing.

In his new role, Donnelly will oversee the network’s Sports Marketing division, creating opportunities for brands to be represented across all Fox Sports properties.

He will report directly to Seth Winter, executive vice president of sales for Fox Sports.

“We are so fortunate to welcome Dan to the Fox Sports team,” Winter said in a statement today. “Having worked with Dan for nearly two decades, I know first-hand that he brings an extraordinary level of expertise in working with significant brands across big platforms in both sports and entertainment. Dan’s reputation for innovation and his business acumen will bring tremendous value to all our partner clients.”

Donnelly most recently led the Publicis Media Sports and Entertainment U.S. division. Prior to that, he ran the sports division at Publicis’ Starcom Mediavest Group. Prior to joining SMG, he worked at Busch Media Group, the in-house unit wholly owned by Anheuser-Busch, Inc., which he joined in 1995.