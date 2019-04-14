Fox News Host Laura Ingraham Shows Wrong Rapper While Joking About Nipsey Hussle Memorial

Fox News host Laura Ingraham found humor in Thursday’s memorial service for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle. Adding to insult, she showed the wrong Southern California rapper while taking swipes at Hussle.

On Friday’s episode of The Ingraham Angle, the right-wing commentator recounted details about Hussle’s memorial service, and dissected an anti-Trump song on which he is featured.

“Yesterday in L.A., thousands lined the streets to say goodbye to rapper Nipsey Hussle,” Ingraham said with a grin. “Now this dear artist recently released a song called ‘FDT’ – F Donald Trump.”

Here's Laura Ingraham mocking a murder victim, just hours after he was laid to rest, because he opposed Trump 3 years ago. (Also, the man rapping in that video is YG, a person who is not Nipsey Hussle.) For shame.pic.twitter.com/02iBYdr5wo — Angela Morabito (@AngelaLMorabito) April 13, 2019

Hussle is featured on the track, but it was released on Compton rapper YG’s 2016 album Still Brazy. Ingraham played a clip from the music video, though it showed YG, not Hussle.

The song repeats the phrase “f–k Donald Trump” and became a protest staple during the 2016 presidential election cycle.

“Now that’s a very creative refrain,” Ingraham quipped.

“Very catchy,” agreed guest Raymond Arroyo with a touch of humor.

Ingraham clearly wasn’t impressed and noted that the chorus of the song “goes on and on.”

Thousands of Hussle’s fans, friends and family members filled the Staples Center to say goodbye to the South Los Angeles native. The following day, he was laid to rest at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills cemetery during a private burial.

Childish Gambino breaks down a little talking about Nipsey Hussle, Mac Miller, & his late father 🥺😢🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/gxQW99wA7y — Party at the Rooftop (@AtRooftop) April 13, 2019

This weekend at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Childish Gambino aka Donald Glover got emotional on stage while paying respect to his late father, Hussle and Mac Miller, who died in September 2018 of an accidental drug overdose.

“I lost my dad this year. We lost Nipsey, we lost Mac,” Glover said in a video posted on social media. “What I’m starting to realize, is all we really have is memories at the end of the day, that’s all we are. All we are really is data you pass onto your kids, you can pass it on to your friends, your family. The problem with us, millennials like everybody here, we have so much data, like, we know what’s going to happen.”

Glover went on to tell the crowd to live life to the fullest, because tomorrow isn’t promised.

“There’s a good chance that at least one of y’all won’t see next week,” he said. “While you’re here, feel something and pass it on.”