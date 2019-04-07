Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York is blaming Judge Jeanine Pirro for the death threat made by a deranged man against fellow fellow Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Fox News host Pirro had questioned Omar’s loyalty to the U.S. in light of her Muslim heritage, which includes wearing a hijab in public. Pirro pointed out the Muslim system of Sharia law as in conflict with U.S. ideals, calling the concepts “antithetical to the United States Constitution.” Fox News condemned the comments and did not broadcast her Justice With Judge Jeanine show for two weeks.

Omar’s office later received a call from an Upstate New York man who called her a “terrorist” and threatened to kill her.

Addison, NY, resident Patrick Carlineo allegedly asked a staffer, “Do you work for the Muslim Brotherhood?” and “Why are you working for her, she’s a [expletive]. I’ll put a bullet in her [expletive] skull,” according to federal prosecutors. Carlineo has been charged with threatening to assault and murder Omar and is being held pending a hearing Wednesday

AOC tweeted out on Saturday that such threats can be traced back to Pirro’s comments.

“Understand when Jeanine Pirro goes on Fox + rallies people to think hijabs are threatening, it leads to this,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “Folks who imply we’re ‘bad’ for politics, the party, the country, etc. have no idea the threats we deal w/ because of that kind of language. Talk policy, not personal.”