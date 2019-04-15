Fox News Channel Adds Christina Coleman As Los Angeles Correspondent

Fox News Channel announced today that they have signed KSDK-TV (NBC) reporter Christina Coleman as a correspondent. She will serve as a general assignment reporter in FNC’s Los Angeles bureau beginning April 29.

Coleman served as an anchor and lead night beat reporter for NBC affiliate KSDK-TV in St. Louis, Missouri since 2014. She specializes in community reporting and n covered events in Ferguson, Mo. following the death of Michael Brown. She was also one the first journalists on the scene of the riots days after the unarmed teenager was shot and killed.

She also worked as a local correspondent at both KABB-TV (FOX) and WOAI-TV (NBC) in her hometown of San Antonio, Tex. She played an active role as a member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), serving as Vice President of the San Antonio Chapter. Prior to this, Coleman served as a reporter at KCEN-TV (NBC) in Central Texas where she was on location at Fort Hood to report on one of the deadliest mass shootings at a military base in the United States.

She began her career as a reporter at KIMO-TV (ABC) in Anchorage, Alaska and is a graduate of Texas A&M University, where she received a Bachelor’s degree in speech communication.