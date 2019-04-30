Fox News Channel Tops Cable In April; Sean Hannity Leads Pack, Tucker Carlson Edges Rachel Maddow

Fox News Channel finished April as the No. 1 basic cable network for a 34th consecutive month in total day.

The month the DOJ finally released special counsel Robert Mueller’s nearly two-year probe into Russian election interference and any Trump administration role, FNC also celebrated its 208th consecutive month as the most watched cable news network, in total day and primetime.

In total viewers, FNC topped basic cable with 2.395 million viewers in primetime and 1.351M in total day.

MSNBC was No. 2 among all basic cable networks in both dayparts, averaging 1.66M viewers in primetime and 919K in total day.

CNN was more competitive in total day than in primetime. In total day, CNN ranked No. 9 among cable nets, averaging 545K viewers, behind the other two news nets as well as Investigation Discovery, HGTV, Nickelodeon, TNT, ESPN and USA Network.

Related Story 'Game Of Thrones' Battle Of Winterfell Hits All-Time Series & HBO Viewership High

In primetime, CNN fell to No. 15, also falling behind ESPN, History, TBS, Hallmark Channel, etc.

President Donald Trump confidant/FNC primetime star Sean Hannity (3.086M viewers, 514K in news demo), not surprisingly, was host of April’s most watched cable news program. During the month, Hannity was followed by his network’s Tucker Carlson Tonight (2.834M, 499K), which edged out MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show (2.630M, 427K).

CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time (887K, 228K) remained that network’s best performing program, ranking No. 15 among news programs.