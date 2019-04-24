Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Sisa Grey Claws Into ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’; Ebony Obsidian Enters Chambers Of ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Hot Pic Du Jour: John David Washington & Alicia Vikander Lead Italo Thriller

Read the full story

Fox News Channel Names Jedediah Bila To Co-Host ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’

Fox News

Former The View panelist Jedediah Bila, who has filled in on Fox & Friends Weekend, since returning to the cable news network as a contributor, has been named a permanent co-host of the weekend edition. She debuts in that capacity this coming Saturday, joining co-host Pete Hegseth and a rotating third co-host to helm the weekend version of the No. 1 rated morning show in cable news.

Bila had returned to FNC last November, as a contributor, little more than a year after she exited ABC’s The View.

Bila served as co-host of ABC’s daytime talk show, as a recurring guest co-host in Season 19 and an official co-host of the show’s 20th season.

On a Monday in September of ’17, she announced on The View that day would be her last, to gasps heard in the audience. The sudden announcement came days after The View‘s Hillary Clinton interview, in which the conservative Bila raised eyebrows putting some particularly tough questions to the former White House hopeful.
 Bila first joined FNC as a contributor in 2013, appearing regularly on FNC’s daytime program Outnumbered and early access show The Five, where she provided analysis on the top news stories, controversies, and issues of the day.

Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad