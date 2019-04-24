Fox News Channel Names Jedediah Bila To Co-Host ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’

Former The View panelist Jedediah Bila, who has filled in on Fox & Friends Weekend, since returning to the cable news network as a contributor, has been named a permanent co-host of the weekend edition. She debuts in that capacity this coming Saturday, joining co-host Pete Hegseth and a rotating third co-host to helm the weekend version of the No. 1 rated morning show in cable news.

Bila had returned to FNC last November, as a contributor, little more than a year after she exited ABC’s The View.

Bila served as co-host of ABC’s daytime talk show, as a recurring guest co-host in Season 19 and an official co-host of the show’s 20th season.

On a Monday in September of ’17, she announced on The View that day would be her last, to gasps heard in the audience. The sudden announcement came days after The View‘s Hillary Clinton interview, in which the conservative Bila raised eyebrows putting some particularly tough questions to the former White House hopeful.