Fox News Channel attracted more viewers than broadcast and cable news networks on Thursday when Attorney General Bill Barr took the podium to spin, then release, special counsel Robert Mueller’s report about his nearly two years investigation into Russian election meddling and Trump campaign rannygazoo.

Fox averaged 2.8 million viewers between 9:30 AM ET and 1 PM PT ET. That includes 441K in the 25-54 news demo.

Among broadcasters, CBS logged 2.5M viewers and ABC 2.2M. Both network logged bigger crowds in the news demo than did FNC: ABC averaged 493K and CBS 471K.

FNC also dominated the cable news competition averaging 3.2 million total viewers, and 591,000 in the news demo from 8-11PM ET.

FNC outlapped CNN (1.1M, 315K) and MSNBC (2.6M, 445K).

FNC’s primetime pro-Trump opinionators also clocked a larger crowd than did NBC (2.2M), and Fox broadcast network (2.4M), in primetime Thursday night.