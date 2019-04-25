Fox’s ‘Fear Street’ Adds Emily Rudd & McCabe Slye

EXCLUSIVE: Emily Rudd and McCabe Slye have signed on for Fox’s Fear Street trilogy, which is being helmed by Leigh Janiak. Both will make their first appearance in the second installment, which is set in 1978.

Rudd will play the older sister of Sadie Sink’s character. Slye will take on two roles: He plays Bobby Slater, described as a Springsteen-ish burnout who works at a summer camp, and in the 1966-set third film, he plays Mad Thomas, a creepy local drunk who stokes the town’s hysteria. Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald and Jeremy Ford also have been cast.

Based on R.L. Stine’s book series, the first of which was released in 1989, the story is set in the fictionalized city of Shadyside and revolves around teenagers who face malevolent and sometimes paranormal opponents. Chernin Entertainment is producing the pics, with Jason Young overseeing the project for Fox.

Related Story Gary Sinise Joins Mark Wahlberg In 'Good Joe Bell'

Rudd’s credits include Amazon’s Philip K. Dick sci-fi series Electric Dreams, with Bryan Cranston, and The Romanoffs, also for Amazon. Her reps are CAA, Luber Roklin Entertainment and Jackoway Tyerman. Slye, who appeared in Destroyer and The Miseducation of Cameron Post and recurred on NBC’s short-lived musical drama series Rise, is repped by ICM, Gartner/Green and attorney Mitch Smelkinson.