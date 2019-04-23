Forrest Films Hires Lori Drazen, Liz Deutsch & Bryce Campbell For Marketing Roles

EXCLUSIVE: Forrest Films, the Warner Bros-based distribution and production company launched by Ali Afshar and Forrest Lucas, has hired former WB executive Lori Drazen as well as Liz Deutsch and Bryce Campbell, both of whom were previously executives at Open Road, for newly craved out marketing positions. Drazen will serve as Forrest’s Senior Vice President of Marketing, Deutsch assumes the role of Senior Vice President of In-Theater Marketing and Promotions, while Campbell has been tapped as SVP of Operations.

All three new hires will report to Forrest’s President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution, Scott Kennedy.

Drazen joins the Forrest time after having spent 20 years at WB where she most recently served as Senior Vice President of Theatrical Marketing and Worldwide Advertising Services. Drazen has also worked with independent production and distribution entities as the Executive Vice President of Marketing, as well as Deluxe Advertising and creative advertising agencies.

Deutsch, who has over 15 years of industry experience under her belt, started her career with MGM Studios and continued to Open Road as SVP of In-Theater Marketing where she oversaw campaigns for films such as Chef, The Nut Job, and the Oscar-winning film, Spotlight.

Campbell got his start at Miramax Films in distribution, working on such notable titles as Oscar winner No Country For Old Men and The Queen. While at Open Road, the 15-year veteran helped form the distribution arm and eventually rose to VP of theatrical sales and operations working on films like Spotlight, The Grey, and Chef.

Forrest Films launched five months ago as a vertically integrated entertainment company that releases, produces, finances and develops feature films that tell inspiring and purpose driven stories for global audiences. The company’s current seven picture slate that includes the action/drama The Ride, starring Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges.