Former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan has found a new home with Sinclair Broadcast Group, a conservative media giant with local stations around the country.

Logan has a 90-day assignment as a special correspondent focusing on the US-Mexico border, and will produce two segments a week for Sinclair’s 191 television stations in 89 markets, starting May 1.

“This is an opportunity to understand first-hand what’s really happening along the border,” she said in a statement. “As everyone knows, it’s a story of great consequence that touches all of us, and I take my responsibilities as a journalist very seriously, as always.”

Scott Livingston, Sinclair’s senior vice president of news, praised Logan’s commitment to “impactful journalism.”

“Lara is a resilient force who represents the best of our industry, and we are beyond thrilled to have her join our award-winning news team,” Livingston said. “Her commitment to serious, impactful journalism and her ability to effectively report on some of the most consequential stories in the world makes her a welcomed addition to Sinclair.”

A native of Durban, South Africa, Logan spent 16 years working for CBS News and 60 Minutes, before leaving the company at the end of 2018.

She’s known for covering news in global hotspots and has previously been embedded with the Taliban in Afghanistan, traveled to Liberia at the height of the Ebola outbreak, and reported from the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia.

Logan made headlines in February, when she bashed the “mostly liberal” media and its coverage of President Donald Trump during an interview with the “Mike Drop” podcast, hosted by retired Navy SEAL Mike Ritland.