20th Century Fox Vice Chairman Emma Watts ended Fox’s part of the Disney session with the first trailer of James Mangold’s Ford v. Ferrari.

The trailer open’s on Christian Bale’s cocky race car driver Ken Miles who is with his son at sunset at a racetrack: “Look there, there’s a perfect light.”

Matt Damon’s Carroll Shelby is asked by Jon Bernthal’s Lee Iacocca “to build the greatest sports car ever”

“It’s not about speed, it’s about survival,” said Shelby, “You need a car that’s better than anything Enzo Ferrari comes up with.”

Miles tells Shelby, “You think these guys will let you build the car you want, the way you want it?”

Lots of vrroom here, all played against the Rolling Stones’ “Gimmie Shelter” in the trailer.

Walt Disney Studios President of Production followed the trailer and so wowed, he wished he could get a screener to the pic right now.

Originally a summer release, Fox moved Ford v. Ferrari to Nov. 15 into the beating heart of awards season. Please TIFF, book the film now.

The first portion of Disney’s session here at CinemaCon in Las Vegas was devoted to Fox product: the trailers for Dark Phoenix, Stuber and Ford v. Ferrari.