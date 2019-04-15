Focus Features, ‘Moonlight’ Outfit Pastel & BBC Films Team For Eliza Hittman Drama ‘Never Rarely Sometimes Always’

EXCLUSIVE: Focus Features, Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk outfit Pastel and BBC Films have teamed up on Eliza Hittman (Beach Rats) feature Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

Written and directed by Hittman, the film is an intimate portrayal of two teenage girls in rural Pennsylvania. Faced with an unintended pregnancy and a lack of local support, Autumn and her cousin Skylar embark on a fraught journey across state lines to New York City.

Starring are Sidney Flanigan as Autumn and Talia Ryder as Skylar. Cast also includes Théodore Pellerin (Boy Erased), Ryan Eggold (BlacKkKlansman), and Sharon Van Etten (The OA).

Production was co-financed by Tango Entertainment, BBC Films and Mutressa Movies and the under-the-radar movie recently wrapped in New York. Pic is produced by Pastel’s Adele Romanski and Sara Murphy, the production outfit behind Barry Jenkins’ Moonlight and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Focus Features will distribute worldwide with Universal Pictures International, excluding free UK TV rights, which are retained by BBC Films.

The film reunites Eliza Hittman with her Beach Rats cinematographer Hélène Louvart. Executive producers are Rose Garnett for BBC Films (which developed the movie), Tim Headington and Lia Buman for Tango Entertainment, Elika Portnoy and Alex Orlovsky for Mutressa Movies.

Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski said, “Eliza is an outstanding artist who elevates intimate tales into powerfully relatable stories, and Pastel consistently make courageous films that humanize topics too often polarized in the media. We couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining them on the journey of bringing this timely and moving film to the world”

Pastel added, “We have been admirers of Eliza’s filmmaking since her debut It Felt Like Love and we are honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with her on Never Rarely Sometimes Always, a critical story for our time and one that we feel desperately needs to be told.”

Rose Garnett, Director of BBC Films, commented, “Eliza is one of the most exciting filmmakers working today and in Never Rarely Sometimes Always she sensitively explores an experience women around the world can relate to. We’re proud to help Eliza tell this story.”

Hittman is represented by Management 360. Hélène Louvart is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates. Talia Ryder is represented by Innovative Artists and Trilogy Talent. Théodore Pellerin is represented by ICM Partners, Karine Lapierre Agence and Grandview. Ryan Eggold is represented by The Gersh Agency and Management 360. Sharon Van Etten is represented by Paradigm Talent Agency.