Final Draft Teams With Geena Davis Institute To Add Inclusivity Analysis In New Software Update

As Hollywood tries its best to be diverse and inclusive without falling into the trap of tokenism, Final Draft has teamed with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and has added an Inclusivity Analysis feature to their software screenwriting program.

The Inclusivity Analysis feature will be available on Final Draft 11 and tracks how diverse and inclusive a screenplay is by allowing the user to quickly assign and measure the ethnicity, gender, age, disability or any other definable trait of the characters in the script. In addition, it can help users determine the number of scenes that might pass the Bechdel Test as well as other similar tests. The information is provided in easy to read charts that provide an overview of the screenplay’s inclusivity attributes.

“As our industry tackles issues of diversity and inclusion, the Inclusivity Analysis feature makes assessing our progress easy and seamless,” stated Scott McMenamin, President of Final Draft. “We’re extremely proud to have worked with The Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in creating something that helps our industry measure the inclusive attributes of a screenplay so that we are shaping scripted entertainment that includes and reflects all of us. When technology works for the betterment of our industry, we all win.”

Davis added, “We believe Final Draft’s new Inclusivity Analysis feature will make it easier for readers, writers and creative execs to more easily use a gender and intersectionality lens when evaluating scripts prior to greenlight, casting and production.”

Madeline Di Nonno, Institute CEO said, “Our data and turn-key research tools have always been the best solution to help our entertainment and media partners make informed business decisions in order to advance onscreen gender equality and intersectionality in the stories they create.”

This is an interesting feature for Final Draft and comes at a time when representation is paramount in TV and film. Whether or not it measures more nuanced forms of inclusivity like intersectionality, gender identity and cultural authenticity are yet to be determined, but it is an ideal jumping off point for measuring inclusive storytelling as it always starts with the script.