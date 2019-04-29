Film Society Of Lincoln Center Rebrands As Film At Lincoln Center

As it marks its 50th anniversary, the Film Society of Lincoln Center is changing its name to Film at Lincoln Center.
The rebrand comes just before a Monday night anniversary gala. The event at Alice Tully Hall will feature a starry list of attendees, including Pedro Almodóvar, Darren Aronofsky, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zoe Kazan, Michael Moore, Dee Rees, Martin Scorsese, Tilda Swinton and John Waters. The event marks an especially busy season for the New York film business – downtown, the 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival is in full swing while the industry makes final preparations for Cannes, which kicks off on May 14.
In addition to its new Film at Lincoln Center name, the organization known for the New York Film Festival, New Directors/New Films and a host of year-round repertory programs and first-run bookings also announced a slate of free summer programming.
Related Story
Christopher Nolan Tells New York Crowd He Prefers Blu-ray To Netflix
“There are so many ways that people can see films now, but we believe that the curation we bring – the careful consideration of what we present and how we present it – keeps us at the heart of the culture,” FLC Executive Director Lesli Klainberg said in a press release. “We are privileged to be part of Lincoln Center and the New York cultural landscape, and as we move into the future, we want to continue expanding our impact and reach ever-larger audiences. We’re excited to unveil our new name and branding, which give us the opportunity to look forward.”
The anniversary gala will tell the story of the semi-centennial alongside a collection of interviews and archival footage, photographs, and film clips.
The free summer events include screenings, talks and double bills pairing all-time and recent picks from the Film at Lincoln Center staff.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.