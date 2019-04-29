Film Society Of Lincoln Center Rebrands As Film At Lincoln Center

As it marks its 50th anniversary, the Film Society of Lincoln Center is changing its name to Film at Lincoln Center.

The rebrand comes just before a Monday night anniversary gala. The event at Alice Tully Hall will feature a starry list of attendees, including Pedro Almodóvar, Darren Aronofsky, Paul Dano, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zoe Kazan, Michael Moore, Dee Rees, Martin Scorsese, Tilda Swinton and John Waters. The event marks an especially busy season for the New York film business – downtown, the 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival is in full swing while the industry makes final preparations for Cannes, which kicks off on May 14.

In addition to its new Film at Lincoln Center name, the organization known for the New York Film Festival, New Directors/New Films and a host of year-round repertory programs and first-run bookings also announced a slate of free summer programming.

