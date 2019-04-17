‘Fear The Walking Dead’: Hope Endures, Horrors Deepen In New Batch Of Season 5 Images

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead returns for Season 5 on June 2 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and the show’s core group of characters have a clear-cut mission ahead of them — the dead still walk but the living are on the move as well thanks to the marching orders from Morgan Jones (Lennie James).

The official synopsis: “The group’s mission is clear: locate survivors and help make what’s left of the world a slightly better place. With dogged determination, Morgan Jones leads the group with a philosophy rooted in benevolence, community and hope. Each character believes that helping others will allow them to make up for the wrongs of their pasts. But trust won’t be easily earned. Their mission of helping others will be put to the ultimate test when our group finds themselves in unchartered territory, one which will force them to face not just their pasts but also their fears. It is only through facing those fears that the group will discover an entirely new way to live, one that will leave them forever changed.”

In Season 4, the spinoff of The Walking Dead was the No. 4 drama on cable among adults 18-49. The show’s producers and cast made a major push at WonderCon in Anaheim a few weeks ago with an all-hands-on-deck panel to promote a season that promises some ominous twists.

Fear the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero. The series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, and Ruben Blades.