‘Fantastic Beasts 3’ Sets Fall 2021 Opening Date

Warner Bros. Pictures has announced the release date for the third Fantastic Beasts film: Nov. 12, 2021. The announcement was made today by Ron Sanders, President, Worldwide Theatrical Distribution and Home Entertainment.

Production on the new film is expected to begin in Spring 2020.

“J.K. Rowling created an awe-inspiring universe that has captivated people of all ages, taking us on an extraordinary magical journey,” said Sanders. “Warner Bros. is so proud to be the cinematic home of the Wizarding World and is excited about the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. We look forward to bringing the third chapter of the five-film series to audiences around the globe in November 2021.”

“We are incredibly excited about and have confidence in the Fantastic Beasts series,” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “We all believe this release date will give the filmmakers time and space to allow their artistry to truly flourish and deliver the best possible film to our fans.”

Related Story 'Fantastic Beasts 3' Pushes Production Start To Late Fall

To date, both Fantastic Beasts movies have grossed $1.47B at the global box office. The series was inspired by the text book by “Newt Scamander” that Harry Potter carries at Hogwarts. The films follow Newt during the early 20th century in New York and London as he navigates the world’s secret community of witches and wizards.