EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate Television Group/3Arts will mount an event limited series about 9/11. They have acquired exclusive television rights of Fall and Rise: The Story of 9/11, based on the Mitchell Zuckoff book that HarperCollins will publish April 30. The book is a comprehensive character-driven nonfiction narrative account of the worst terrorist attacks in American history.

The aim is to have a limited series ready for the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. The series, which will soon be shopped to broadcasters and streamer, with a showrunner to be set shortly after, will focus on a group of cross-section of people who found themselves at the center of unimaginable events. It will cover the events that brought them in proximity of terror attacks that destroyed the Twin Towers and D.C. government buildings, and the lasting impact it had on their lives. It will likely be eight hours in length.

Driving the deal for 3Arts is Erwin Stoff, who produced the Paramount Pictures film 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, based on Zuckoff’s previous book. Stoff closely followed Zuckoff’s work on Fall and Rise, and believed from the very first that it could be adapted into a milestone property for the screen. Dan Hadl, Executive Vice President of Television Business Affairs, negotiated the deal on behalf of Lionsgate.

Zuckoff is an award-winning investigative journalist who serves as the Sumner M. Redstone Professor of Narrative Studies at Boston University. He has written seven books and covered 9/11 as a member of the Boston Globe Spotlight team and led a team of reporters investigating the attack. The planes that flew into the Twin Towers, American Airlines Flight 11 and United Airlines Flight 175 took off from Boston’s Logan Airport before they were hijacked by the terrorists.

“Fall and Rise is a gripping, nonfiction account of one of the most important events in American history told in a way that’s at once epic and incredibly personal,” said Scott Herbst, Senior Vice President of Lionsgate Television Production. “To borrow a line from the lead counsel of the 9/11 Commission, Fall and Rise is a revelation.”

The deal was agented by Richard Abate of 3Arts, who represented the book when it was secretly sold to Harper five years ago.