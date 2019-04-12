‘Face The Truth’ Canceled After One Season; ‘The Doctors’ & ‘DailymailTV’ Renewed

CBS Television Distribution’s Vivica A. Fox-hosted daytime talk show Face the Truth will not return for a second season, Deadline has learned, while The Doctors and DailymailTV have both renewed for a 12th and third season, respectively.

Led by Fox and a panel that included attorney and advocate Areva Martin, psychologist Dr. Judy Ho, actress, life coach and mom Rosie Mercado, and Judge Mary Chrzanowski, aka “Scary Mary.,” Face the Truth, from Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions, was described as having a unique take on talk by providing meaningful conflict with constructive resolution. Each episode featured real people presenting their problems big and small to the panel in search of solutions.

Face The Truth was produced by Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Jay McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano and Dr. Phil McGraw executive produced.

Hosted by ER physician and best-selling author Dr. Travis Stork along with co-hosts plastic surgeon Dr. Andrew Ordon, OB/GYN Dr. Nita Landry and dermatologist Dr. Sonia Batra, The Doctors delves into real life stories and celebrity exclusives and provides sought after answers, interventions and care.

The Doctors has received six Emmy nominations for outstanding talk show/informative, winning in 2010.

Taped in front of a live studio audience in Hollywood, The Doctors is produced by Stage 29 Productions and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Jay McGraw, Carla Pennington, Patricia Ciano and Dr. Phil McGraw are executive producers.

In its first season, DailyMailTV, which hails from the team behind Dr. Phil, had the highest-rated national debut of any syndicated newsmagazine since 2007, according to DailyMail.com and Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions.

The series features top stories from DailyMail.com, ranging from exclusives to breaking news, showbiz, crime, health and science and technology, five days a week.

DailyMailTV is executive produced by Carla Pennington, Jay McGraw, Martin Clarke,Dr. Phil McGraw and Matt Strauss. Eric Beesemyer serves as co-executive producer.