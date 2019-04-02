Netflix has released the trailer for Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the Joe Berlinger-directed pic about Ted Bundy that stars Zac Efron as the serial killer. The film, penned by Michael Werwie, takes on the Bundy story from the perspective of his girlfriend Liz Kendall (Lily Collins), who refused to believe the truth about him for years.

This was a big Sundance Film Festival buy for Netflix, which scooped up U.S. rights to the pic in Park City for a reported $9 million. The streaming service will bow the film May 3 both in select theaters and online.

Kaya Scodelario, Jeffrey Donovan, Angela Sarafyan, Dylan Baker, Brian Geraghty, Terry Kinney, Haley Joel Osment, James Hetfield Grace, Victoria Cox, Jim Parsons and John Malkovich also star in the mass murderer chronicle, which is based on Kendall’s memoir The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy.

Michael Costigan, Nicolas Chartier, Ara Keshishian, Michael Simkin and Berlinger produced the film, which was exec produced by Efron, Werwie, Jonathan Deckter and Jason Barrett.

Check out the trailer above.