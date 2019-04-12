‘Life Sentence’ Creators Erin Cardillo & Richard Keith Ink Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

EXCLUSIVE: Significant Mother and Life Sentence creators Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith are expanding their relationship with Warner Bros. TV, signing a multi-year exclusive overall deal with the studio. Under the pact, the duo will continue to develop projects through their In Good Company banner.

Related Story 'Supergirl' Co-Showrunner Robert Rovner Inks Overall Deal With Warner Bros. TV

This is the first overall deal for Cardillo and Keith who have created two projects to date for the studio that have gone to series, Significant Mother in 2015 and and Life Sentence in 2018, both on CW. They also have sold a number of broadcast pitches with big commitments.

The duo have also written solo features in the romantic comedy genre. Cardillo’s Isn’t It Romantic for New Line and Warner Bros. has grossed $48 million domestic since its release on Valentine’s Day.

Cardillo and Keith met in acting class at Warner Loughlin Studios in the mid-2000s. They’ve been collaborating since, winning the New York Television Festival in 2013 with spec script We’re Not Your Parents and going on to create original series Significant Mother and Life Sentence, which they also executive produced. Cardillo and Keith also worked together as co-eps on the second season of Netflix’s Fuller House.

Cardillo has appeared on shows including Passions, Suite Life on Deck, How I Met Your Mother, among others. Keith’s TV acting credits include Desperate Housewives, NCIS and Veronica Mars. The duo are repped by UTA.