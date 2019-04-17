Eric Powell’s ‘The Goon’ At 20: A Dive-Bar Lug With An Alley-Fight Face

Eric Powell’s The Goon is a one-of-a-kind comic book character, a brawny, unconstructed lug who has a dive-bar soul and an alley-fight face. This year, remarkably, is the 20th anniversary of the cult character, who has tussled along he way with ghouls, a giant squid, mobsters, mutants, deranged scientists, demons, and a pie-eating skunk ape. For the award-winning Powell, the anniversary celebration has been chance to connect with fans (with an ambitious book tour and a barrage of tie-in releases) as well as peers (through a bevy of unprecedented collaborations).

In the all-new Goon comic book series now underway, Powell has teased that he would be joined by some notable names from the comics world. For issue No. 5, which goes on sale July 31, the writing chores were divided by Powell and Thomas Sniegoski (The Fallen) while the illustrations are by Brett Parson (Tank Girl). Powell himself drew the main cover although there will also be a special edition cover by the great Steve Rude. Today, below, Deadline has a special exclusive preview of the issue.

Here’s the summary for issue No. 5’s story from Albatross Funnybooks: “The gangs that have sprung up on Lonely Street in his absence continue to give The Goon fits, and now the drunken reprobates have started drinking something called Beezlebooze — with monstrous effects! And who is the mysterious crime figure called Dapper calling the shots from the shadows?”

“This is the first story arc that I’ve allowed collaborators on and it’s shaping up to be a truly great one,” Powell said. “Surely to be a high mark in the history of The Goon.”

The creative team will be in place through issue No. 8, which wraps up the story arc. Powell, who lives in Nashville, said the tale is one that has been ruminating for years.

“With the relaunch of The Goon at Albatross I felt it was time to loosen the apron strings and let other people play in The Goon world,” Powell said. “But as the keeper of the Goon, I take my responsibility to uphold the integrity of the comic very seriously. You think I’m just gonna let any schmuck play in my sandbox of punches, poop jokes, and the undead? I think not! Tom Sniegoski, one of the funniest guys in comics, and I have been talking about this particular story we’re co-writing for years. I’m excited to see it finally taking shape under the mind-blowing craftsmanship of Brett Parson.”

The Massachusetts-based Parson is best known for his work on Tank Girl titles (with writer and original co-creator Alan Martin) but he’s also worked with DC/Vertigo, Dark Horse, Boom!, Warner Bros. Animation, Dream Works TV, and Sony Music. Powell, one of the most admired and polished artists in the industry, had high praise for Parson, who shares his affinity for EC Comics greats such as Jack Davis and Wally Wood. “He is a master cartoonist and so specifically perfect to tackle the world of The Goon that I am giddy with excitement every time I get a new piece of art from him.”

Sniegoski, the New York Times best-selling author of novels like The Demonists, Savage, and Grim Death & Bill, said he himself is giddy with the promise of the collaboration, especially with the introduction of the mystery-man Dapper.

“Eric and I have been pals for years, and I’ve had my fingers in a few Goon stories, but nothing like this,” Sniegoski said. “In this story arc we have the culmination of years of planning, where the Goon’s most dangerous adversary who has been lurking in the shadows, is about to be revealed. There’s never been a villain like this one.”