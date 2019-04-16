Eric Lange, Jena Malone, Jack Huston, More Join Janelle Monáe In Lionsgate Race Relations Pic From ‘Get Out’ & ‘BlacKkKlansman’ Outfit QC Entertainment

Cast is rounding out on Lionsgate’s recently announced untitled race relations feature with Janelle Monáe.

Joining Monáe are Eric Lange (Escape At Dannemora), Jena Malone (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Pt 2), Jack Huston (American Hustle), Kiersey Clemons (Dope), Tongayi Chirisa (American Horror Story), Gabourey Sidibe (Empire), Robert Aramayo (Game Of Thrones) and Lily Cowles (Roswell, New Mexico).

Plot details are largely being kept under wraps but we know the film is about race relations in America and that Monáe will play Veronica, “a woman desperately trying to flee her captors, leading her on a perilous journey causing her to question everything about her past, present and future.” Shoot date has not been revealed.

Producers are Ray Mansfield and Sean McKittrick (Us) for Get Out and BlacKkKlansman outfit QC Entertainment with Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz. Bush and Renz are making their feature writing and directing debut on the movie. Zev Foreman (Dallas Buyers Club) will also produce, as will Lezlie Wills.

Deals were negotiated by WME for Janelle Monáe, Trademark Talent and Domain Talent for Eric Lange, Domain Talent and Industry Entertainment for Tongayi Chirisa, UTA, MJ Management and Mach 1Management for Kiersey Clemons, UTA for Gabourey Sibide and Robert Aramayo, UTA and Untitled Entertainment for Jack Huston, The Gersh Agency for Jena Malone and Industry Entertainment for Lily Cowles.