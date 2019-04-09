Emergency crews in hazmat suits attended the LA home of Eric Idle and Tania Kosevich yesterday evening following an anthrax scare.

The LA Fire Department and LAPD hazmat units attended the Hollywood Hills home on Monday evening after an unknown powder substance was reported to have been found in the mail. The Fire Department has since said that they have yet to discover hazardous chemicals or powder in the envelope.

“There is no hazard here to be concerned about,” explained the investigating officer on the scene after the incident. “There was no powder found by us,” he added.

Two women were taken to hospital as a precautionary measure, but neither has displayed any symptoms, the fire department confirmed. The letter in question was sent by a shipping agency and regarded the delivery of a package.

Idle is is best known for his turns in comedy troupe Monty Python’s TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus and films Monty Python And The Holy Grail, Life of Brian, and The Meaning of Life. His wife Kosevich is a former model.