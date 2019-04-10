Emily Bett Rickards Wraps ‘Arrow’ With A Sweet Song And Tears

I’m not crying…you’re crying. Arrow series regular Emily Bett Rickards filmed her final scene on Tuesday after seven seasons on the CW superhero drama and Stephen Amell’s daughter Mavi sang an emotional song to mark the occasion.

Related Story Critics' Choice Awards Returns To The CW In 2020 For Silver Anniversary Show

Mavi can be seen in the video below singing a portion of “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman as Rickards, Amell and everyone soaked in all the feels.

“There are days when actors shed a noble tear in a scene and there are days when they ugly cry to the point of fogging up their scene partners glasses,” Amell tweeted. “Today was the latter.”

Showrunner Beth Schwartz also chimed in on Rickards’s last episode tweeting, “In major denial that this is @EmilyBett last day. So many feelings. So many memories. So much love. Can’t wait to see you take over the world!”

Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak on Arrow, announced her departure from the show last month ahead of the final season of the show in a statement on Instagram. It is believed that her contract was up and she opted to move on.

The eighth and final season of Arrow will run just 10 episodes on the CW.

Watch Mavi’s song below and try not to get emotional.

Our kiddo wanted to sing @emilybett a song on her last day. pic.twitter.com/DxlkShd2H6 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 10, 2019

There are days when actors shed a noble tear in a scene and there are days when they ugly cry to the point of fogging up their scene partners glasses. Today was the latter. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) April 10, 2019