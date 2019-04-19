Click to Skip Ad
UPDATED with new release date: Universal has dated its Paul Feig-directed romantic comedy Last Christmas starring Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding and Emma Thompson for November 8, 2019. That’s ahead a week from its originally announced November 15 date. Deadline broke the news about the project back in June.

Last Christmas is inspired by the hit holiday ballad by the late George Michael and will feature unreleased music by the former Wham co-founder who has sold north of 115 million albums and recorded 10 No.  1 singles throughout his career. Pic was written by Oscar winner Thompson and playwright Bryony Kimmings.

In the movie, Kate (Clarke) harumphs around London, a bundle of bad decisions accompanied by the jangle of bells on her shoes, another irritating consequence from her job as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop. Tom (Golding) seems too good to be true when he walks into her life and starts to see through so many of Kate’s barriers.  As London transforms into the most wonderful time of the year, nothing should work for these two.

Last Christmas is produced by Feig and Jessie Henderson for his Feigco Entertainment, by BAFTA winner David Livingstone for Calamity Films, and Thompson.

On November 8, the film now joins releases for Warner Bros’ Doctor Sleep, Lionsgate’s WWII pic Midway and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog.

Don’t underestimate British-centered holiday romantic comedies. Working Title/Universal’s ensemble Love Actually is still a holiday perennial, made for $40M back in 2003, amassing a then global cume of $246.9M. Thompson also starred in that movie.

