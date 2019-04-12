Elton John Biopic ‘Rocketman’ To Officially Blast Off At The Cannes Film Festival

It’s official: Dexter Fletcher’s Elton John biopic Rocketman is making its global debut at the Cannes Film Festival in a special out of competition Gala screening on May 16.

The Paramount release hits U.S./Canada on May 31 and the early footage that’s been seen by the media and exhibitors in recent weeks at CinemaCon and a special Troubadour Hollywood event of Taron Egerton disappearing into the role of John is sublime.

“We are incredibly honoured and excited to premiere our movie Rocketman at the Cannes film festival on May 16th. This has been a labour of love for all of us and we couldn’t dream of a better launching pad for this very special film” said Rocket Pictures and MARV Films in a statement.

Cannes is a special place for Elton John: It’s where he shot the video for the hit 1983 song “I’m Still Standing” from the platinum selling record “Two Low for Zero”. Take a look at the video above.

Fletcher finished the shoot for 20th Century Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody in the wake of Bryan Singer’s firing. That film went on to win four Oscars and collect close to $900M at the global box office. Fletcher had an EP credit on that movie. Fletcher directed off Lee Hall’s screenplay. Adam Bohling, David Furnish and David Reid produce.

The Cannes lineup will be announced on April 18.

As previously announced, Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die from Focus Features will open the festival. That movie will open stateside on June 14.