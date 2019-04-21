Elmo Tries To Bring Respect To Westeros In ‘Sesame Street’-‘Game of Thrones’ Crossover

With Westeros at war, Sesame Street‘s Elmo is doing his best to bring a little “respect” to Game of Thrones.

Earlier this week, HBO — which airs both series — launched a crossover, kid-friendly PSA. The video shows Elmo visiting King’s Landing for a sit-down with Cersei and Tyrion, while the two bicker.

As Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey trade insults, Elmo crashes into their world and offers to mediate.

The Sesame Street character informs them: “You two need to respect each other.”

The furry red puppet goes on to say: “When Elmo has a problem with his friends like Abby, or Cookie Monster, Elmo doesn’t get upset. Elmo listens and learns from what they have to say.”

“If we stop fighting and work together, we can be stronger.” Tyrion responds. “I’m willing to learn and listen if you are.”

Initially Cersei isn’t on board. But she eventually comes around and all is well in Westeros, at least until the next episode of Game of Thrones.