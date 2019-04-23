Elliott Lester To Direct Peter Dinklage In ‘The Thicket’

Elliott Lester has signed on to direct The Thicket, a dark and twisted thriller which has Peter Dinklage attached to star. The pic is based on the novel of the same name by Joe Lansdale and was adapted by playwright Chris Kelley.

Set in west Texas, the film follows a boy who, after his sister is kidnapped by a violent killer known only as Cut Throat Bill, enlists a fierce bounty hunter named Reginald Jones who grudgingly becomes the leader of the group of outcasts searching for the stolen girl.

Gianni Nunnari and Shannon Gaulding of Hollywood Gang are producing along with Dinklage and his partner David Ginsberg via their Estuary Films. Andre L III of Milu Entertainment serves as executive producer.

“Elliott Lester is that rare artist who, from the first moment we spoke, expressed singular and revolutionary instincts; his desire to explore the universal hunger for home and connection as seen through the lens of violence and sacrifice is going to make for a damn good movie,” said Nunnari.

Lester directorial credits include Blitz, starring Jason Statham, HBO’s Nightingale with David Oyelowo, and Aftermath thriller starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s repped by WME and Grandview.