Elise Henderson Joins MRC As President of Television

UCP’s Elise Henderson has joined MRC as President of Television. She will oversee MRC’s slate of development, current programming as well as joint venture and production partnerships.

Henderson most recently served as SVP of Development for UCP.. MRC’s Peter Johnson, who was brought in two years ago, as President of Development, is expected to report to her.

“Elise is a unique talent with a proven history of success. She exhibits strong leadership, a clear vision for the future, and a deep background in both the agency and studio worlds,” MRC said in a statement. “In our efforts to remain true to our DNA as we grow our business, Elise will be an exceptional addition to MRC leadership.”

In her most recent role at UCP, Henderson oversaw the development of such projects as USA Network’s Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated Mr. Robot, Syfy’s Happy!, and Amazon’s Homecoming. Henderson also helped secure the rights to Grant Morrison’s The Invisibles series as part of an overall deal with the best-selling comic book author and sell a two series commitment to Hulu based on George RR Martin’s Wild Cards book series.

Prior to working in development, Henderson spent a decade as an agent at William Morris and UTA, representing writers, directors, and producers.

MRC’s TV series portfolio includes House of Cards, Ozark, and Counterpart. Upcoming MRC series include The Great written by Tony McNamara (The Favourite) starring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, and The Outsider, starring Ben Mendelsohn, with Jason Bateman directing and executive producing.