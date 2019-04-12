Elisabeth Moss Officially Boards Universal-Blumhouse’s ‘The Invisible Man’

Elisabeth Moss, who was in early talks for Universal-Blumhouse’s The Invisible Man last month, is officially on board with the latest rendition of the classic monster character.

The project reps a re-team for Moss with producer Jason Blum after the recent $220M-global grossing success of Jordan Peele’s Us. Invisible Man will shoot in Australia. The opening weekend for Us became the highest-grossing ever for an original horror title.

Moss, a two-time Emmy winner for The Handmaid’s Tale, stars in the upcoming film Her Smell which hits theaters today. She is represented by WME, Ribisi Entertainment Group, Viewpoint, and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman.

Leigh Whannell wrote and is directing The Invisible Man, and he will also produce alongside Blum for his Universal-based Blumhouse Productions.

Earlier this year Blum had his 11th No. 1 opening with M. Night Shyamalan’s Glass, which grossed more than $100 million globally over the four-day MLK weekend and has since grossed nearly $250 million worldwide. He’s currently awaiting release on the thriller MA starring Octavia Spencer. Blum’s television company also recently announced its upcoming limited series, The Loudest Voice, starring Russell Crowe, will premiere on June 30 on Showtime.