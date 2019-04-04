The just-released trailer for Andrew Slater’s Echo in the Canyon is intended to reverberate with the signature sounds of 1960s era Southern California but it also echoes with the memory of a later rock icon: Tom Petty, the late, great Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee who gave his last filmed interview for the music documentary.

Echo in the Canyon, which opens May 24 at Arclight’s Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, puts a spotlight on the robust music scene centered in leafy Laurel Canyon in the 1960s, when the Byrds, the Beach Boys, the Buffalo Springfield, and The Mamas & the Papas were thriving.

Petty, a devoted disciple of the Byrds legacy, speaks in admiring tones about the musical moment and the influence of the California Sound, as do Jackson Browne, Ringo Starr, Brian Wilson, Eric Clapton, Beck, Michelle Phillips, David Crosby, Cat Power, Lou Adler, Stephen Stills and others.

The film also features Jakob Dylan, the Wallflowers singer and son of Bob Dylan, as a narrator and interviewer, reuniting him with Slater, a celebrated music producer in the 1990s (Neil Young, R.E.M., Fiona Apple) who worked in the studio with the Wallflowers on their 2000 album Breach. Slater was also a top talent manager in the music business and, from 2001-2007, the CEO of Capitol Records. Echo in the Canyon is his directorial debut.

Echo in the Canyon made its world premiere in September as the opening night program for Film Independent’s 2018 LA Film Festival. The documentary was picked up for distribution in January by Greenwich Entertainment, as Deadline reported exclusively at the time. A national rollout is planned for June,

The film was produced by Eric Barrett and executive produced by Jakob Dylan and Dan Braun. Greenwich is planning concerts with musicians from the film to promote the Cineramadome opening and BMG Music’s upcoming tie-in album, which features Jakob Dylan, Cat Power, Regina Spektor and Beck interpreting the songbooks of the Byrds, the Beach Boys, the Buffalo Springfield and the Mama and the Papas.

Here’s the just-release poster as well…