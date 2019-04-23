Protesters Scale Universal Studios Globe During Earth Day Demonstration

Two protesters scaled the iconic Universal Studios globe Monday afternoon in Universal City, California as part of an Earth Day demonstration.

A group of climate change activists called Extinction Rebellion Los Angeles streamed the protest live on Facebook. The video showed the two protesters waving green flags that read “climate emergency.”

The stream, which was posted around 2:30pm PT, included a message saying: “One arrest already… clearly more to come…. maybe 100 cops.”

Protesters handed out green flyers calling for “proportional obligation” — saying wealthier individuals have a greater “responsibility to society.” The flyers posed the question: “Hollywood are you listening?”

Several people posted pictures of the flyers and the protest on social media.

A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson said the protesters did not have permission to be on the lot.

“Earth Day demonstrators came to the property unannounced and we are working with law enforcement to have them peacefully removed,” the spokesperson told Deadline.

According to local television reports, the protest was shut down about an hour after it started.

Earth Day events were held around the globe today in support of environmental protection.