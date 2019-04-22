E! Expands News Programming; Hires ‘Today’ Vet Tammy Filler

E! is expanding its news programming with three additional hours on weekdays beginning in early 2020. In addition, the network has hired Today veteran Tammy Filler as EVP & Editor-In Chief, E! News to oversee development and production for all news programming across platforms. E! News’ John Najarian also has been tapped to lead strategy, operations, product and tech as EVP & Publisher, E! News and Digital, and General Manager, NBCUniversal Digital Lab.

The expansion will build on the network’s successful existing news franchises, including E! News, Daily Pop and Nightly Pop, as well as introduce new formats and personalities across three additional daytime hours.

Filler and Najarian both report to Adam Stotsky, President, E! in their oversight of E! News and Digital. Najarian also reports to Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises in his General Manager role at the NBCUniversal Digital Lab.

“Entertainment news is at the core of the E! brand and our unparalleled, multi-platform coverage sets us apart from other networks,” said Adam Stotsky, President, E! “Tammy and John are the right leadership team as we expand our footprint and double down on our news programming. E! News is the leading entertainment news source for millennial women, and we are excited to offer more hours dedicated to breaking news, trending stories, and edgy, comedic commentary.”