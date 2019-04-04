Lionsgate didn’t show off Rambo: Last Blood or give a title to Jay Roach’s Roger Ailes movie, but they did show off Rian Johnson’s Thanksgiving American whodunnit Knives Out which is kinetic and fantastic. The pic follows a dysfunctional family in suspect.

Lots of Knives in the trailer of course overcast skies, old mansion, wooden bookshelves, screams and black comedy.

On hand to introduce the clip was pic’s stars Jamie Lee Curtis and Ana de Armas as well as director/writer Rian Johnson.

Curtis said onstage, “Like all families, they end up hating each other by the end.”

Johnson introduced a clip, “Before I get back to a franchise in a galaxy far, far away” saying he has been a die-hard Agatha Christie fan since he was a teenager and the whodunit is a “genre I deeply deeply love” For Knives Out, he “attempted to take everything I love about a good Agatha Christie and jam it with an all-star cast” De Amas’ character is “the true moral center of this cast of lunatics” said Curtis. In the trailer, Curtis’ matriarch tells Craig, “You know something — spill it.”

“I suspect foul play,” says Craig, “and I have eliminated no suspects.”

Evans asks him, mocking the accent, “What is this? CSI: KFC”

In the Media Rights Capital ensemble production,Craig plays a detective (with a southern accent) who is investigating the death of a family patriarch (Christopher Plummer). Chris Evans, Lakeith Stanfield, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon and Toni Collette also star.