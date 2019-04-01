EXCLUSIVE: Pasadena, California-based Duncan Studio, the animation studio behind the 2D animation sequences for Disney’s Annie Award-winning Mary Poppins Returns, is making its first foray into original production with the launch of Duncan Originals, its new in-house development and production division.

Headed by Ken Duncan, the group has been developing a slate of animated features, broadcast series and short-form content aimed at the global animation audience. The move into original content has long been the vision of Canadian-born Duncan, who worked as an animator at Disney for many years before starting his own Pasadena-based studio in 2007.

New projects in development include Nature’s End, a fantasy/science fiction adventure with an ecological ticking clock and starring a female hero who transforms her world without using violence or imitating her male counterparts. The film will combine live-action, animation and gaming.

Also in development is R.E.D., a six-part sci-fi anthology inspired by the pulp novels of the 1950s. Written as a humorous detective story, the series revolves around a machine pondering its value as a “living” being.

“Our development division has created a slate of unique, inclusive, gender balanced and visually compelling stories, that will engage and resonate with audiences globally,” Duncan said. “Our mission is to work with culturally diverse established and emerging new talent to expand the creative boundaries of the animation art form.”

Duncan Studio is the animation house behind the 2D animated sequences for Disney’s Annie Award-winning Mary Poppins Returns. When director Rob Marshall was looking for a studio to execute his vision of a traditional, classically animated look for the project, he turned to Duncan, one of the few animation studios with a specialization in 2D hand-drawn animation (and CG). Duncan Studio’s work was recognized with two Annie Awards out of four nominations.

Duncan Studio has collaborated with top talent, including Rob Marshall, Tom Hanks, Katherine Bigelow and Brad Bird as well as leading production companies, including WB, Universal, Illumination and Disney.