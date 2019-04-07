After five seasons, and a sixth in the works, the creators of Comedy Central’s Drunk History say they’re ready to turn the boozy educational program into a feature film, especially since they view every episode as an audition for something bigger.

“All these stories are pitches for us to make a movie,” co-creator Jeremy Konner admitted Sunday at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys.

Konner and Derek Waters created the liquored-up narration of our nation’s past, with Waters also serving as host.

Produced by Comedy Central Productions, Drunk History features an always-changing cast of actors and comedians who travel the country to present the rich tales that every city has to offer. Booze helps bring out the truth. Although sometimes the truth is a little incoherent.

Deadline Contenders Studio – Seth Macfarlane, Amy Adams, Kevin Costner & More

“The overall goal is we find stories that we haven’t seen in school. My goal is also to make you laugh,” Waters said.

Among the celebrities who’ve appeared on the show are Tony Hale, Jerry O’Connell, Will Farrell and Evan Rachel Wood.

Still, Konner and Waters have a wish list that includes Daniel Day-Lewis and Bill Murray, but they know the chances are slim.

“It’s astounding that anyone would say yes to this,” Waters joked.

Waters and Konner executive produce the series alongside Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Owen Burke of Gary Sanchez Productions. It airs at 10 PM Tuesdays on Viacom-owned Comedy Central. In February, Comedy Central announced it had ordered a 16-episode Season 6 of the unique series.

Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys Arrivals: Mahershala Ali, Lily Collins, Maggie Gyllenhaal & More